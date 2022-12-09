Neymar fired past Dominik Livakovic in the quarterfinal to score his eighth goal in FIFA World Cups to equal Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar found the net in the injury time of extra-time first half to put his team in the lead against Croatia. This was Neymar’s second goal in the Qatar World Cup. He scored the first one against Switzerland in the Round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just one goal in the Qatar World Cup and has his overall tally stuck at eight. Ronaldo scored against Ghana in Portugal’s opening game of the tournament.

More to follow...