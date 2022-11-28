Paulo Bento shown red card after South Korea loss to Ghana

South Korea head coach Paulo Bento was shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor for protesting after South Korea’s 3-2 loss against Ghana in a Group h match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday.

With South Korea losing, all hope was not lost as 10 minutes were given at the end of the second half. South Korea, the team creating the better chances after going behind, got a corner in the dying stages of the second-half added time.

The South Korean team thought they would have a final chance to equalise but Taylor blew the full-time whistle after the ball had gone out for a corner, inviting the ire of the South Korean team and Support staff.

Bento went straight to Taylor for protesting the decision, which did not go down well with the English official. Taylor showed the red card to Bento.

As a result of the red card, Bento won’t be present in the team dugout for South Korea’s last group game against Portugal on December 2.

Before being appointed as the manager of South Korea, Paulo Bento served as the manager of his country, Portugal, in the FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014, where it failed to advance from the group stage.

Bento, a former defensive midfielder with Sporting CP and Portugal, was appointed South Korea manager in August 2018.

At the age of 35, Bento started his coaching career with Sporting CP. In the 2005-06 season, he inspired the team to UEFA Champions League qualification, finishing second behind Porto.