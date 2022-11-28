How South Korea can qualify for knockouts after defeat against Ghana: FIFA World Cup Group H scenarios explained

South Korea’s qualification hopes for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 are in jeopardy after suffering a 2-0 loss against Ghana on Monday.

Without a draw and a loss after two group games, South Korea sits bottom of Group H with just a point.

Ghana tops the table with three points followed by Portugal in second, also with three points. Uruguay is third with one point courtesy of its goalless draw with Ghana.

Heading into the final matchday, South Korea will face Portugal.

If Portugal wins its match against Uruguay later in the day, it ensures qualification for the next round with six points, while an Uruguay win will take the team top with four points. A draw will ensure Uruguay stays third with two points.

How can South Korea qualify for the knockouts on the final matchday?

South Korea will start its final group game against Portugal with just one point.

If South Korea loses or draws against Portugal, then it will get knockout of the World Cup.

The only way South Korea can hope to qualify is to beat Portugal and hope other results go its way.