FIFA World Cup 2022: When, where to watch the Qatar WC in United Kingdom?

The FIFA World Cup returns after four years, with this edition set to take place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

Nations from all around the World locked horns, either in qualifiers or intercontinental playoffs to finally end up with 32 teams in race for the World Cup trophy.

Which stadiums are hosting the FIFA World Cup?

Eight stadiums in Qatar, namely -- Al Bayt Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Thumama Stadium, Al Rayyan Stadium, Lusail Stadium, Education City Stadium, Stadium 974, Al Janoub Stadium -- will be hosting the FIFA World Cup, with the final set to happen at the Lusail Stadium.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 on TV in the UK?

The broadcasting rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup are shared between BBC and ITV. As a result, all matches of Qatar 2022 will be telecast live on BBC 1, ITV 1 and ITV 4. In Scotland, ITV matches will be telecast on STV. All Wales matches will be telecast on S4C.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Mobile and on OTT in the UK?

On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. In Scotland, matches will be streamed live on STV Player.