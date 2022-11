Qatar squad for FIFA World Cup 2022: Akram Afif, Hassan Al-Haydos make 26-member team

The FIFA World Cup 2022 host Qatar on Friday announced its 26-member squad. Top Qatari players Akram Afif and Hassan Al-Haydos have made Felix Sanchez’s squad.

Qatar is in Group A alongside Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands.

The opening match of the World Cup will be played between Qatar and Ecuador on November 20 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

