Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi leads 26-member team; Dybala included

Injured forward Paulo Dybala made the cut as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni named on Friday his 26-man squad for the November 20-December 18 World Cup in Qatar, where Lionel Messi will lead the side.

#Qatar2022 Nuestro entrenador @lioscaloni dio a conocer la nómina de jugadores que nos representarán en esta nueva edición de la @FIFAWorldCup.



¡Con ustedes los elegidos! 🤜🏼🤛🏼😁#TodosJuntos 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/qUeY2uygVv — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) November 11, 2022

Dybala has not played for his club AS Roma since early October but has been named in the squad as Argentina hope he regains his fitness before its World Cup campaign begins on November 22 against Group C opponents Saudi Arabia.

Messi, 35, will be playing in his fifth World Cup and will be accompanied by fellow veterans Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi along with fresh faces who helped Argentina win the Copa America title last year.

“They are proud to be called up and wear this jersey, let’s hope that you as fans are too. All together,” coach Scaloni said in an Instagram video.