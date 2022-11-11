Teams

Argentina squad for FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi leads 26-member team; Dybala included

Argentina announced its 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday, with Lionel Messi set to lead the squad in Qatar.

11 November, 2022 20:58 IST
Lionel Messi is set to lead Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi is set to lead Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Injured forward Paulo Dybala made the cut as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni named on Friday his 26-man squad for the November 20-December 18 World Cup in Qatar, where Lionel Messi will lead the side.

Dybala has not played for his club AS Roma since early October but has been named in the squad as Argentina hope he regains his fitness before its World Cup campaign begins on November 22 against Group C opponents Saudi Arabia.

Messi, 35, will be playing in his fifth World Cup and will be accompanied by fellow veterans Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi along with fresh faces who helped Argentina win the Copa America title last year.

“They are proud to be called up and wear this jersey, let’s hope that you as fans are too. All together,” coach Scaloni said in an Instagram video.

Full Argentina Squad
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli. Franco Armani
Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Germán Pezzella, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña, Nicolás Tagliafico, Juan Foyth
Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis MacAllister, Guido Rodríguez, Alejandro Gómez, Enzo Fernández, Exequiel Palacios
Forwards: Ángel Di María, Lautaro Martínez, Julián Álvarez, Nicolás González, Joaquín Correa, Paulo Dybala, Lionel Messi

