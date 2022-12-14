Romain Saiss boost for Morocco: Captain fights injury, starts against France in FIFA World Cup semifinal

Morocco captain and defender Romain Saiss was named in the starting lineup against France in the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup.

The defender was expected to miss the game after he was stretchered off the field in the African side’s quarterfinal against Portugal with a hamstring injury.

Achraf Dari replaced Saiss in that match and was expected to be included today.

Saiss’ inclusion will be a huge boost for Morocco as he has been a pivotal figure in the side’s defensive set-up. The African side has conceded just one goal so far in the tournament. That too was an own goal and no opponent has scored against the team.

The other injury scare for Morocco - Nayef Aguerd - was also named in the playing 11. Aguerd will partner Saiss and Jawad El Yamiq to form a three-man defensive line.

The inclusion of the two injured defenders gives a hint of the Walid Regragui’s attempt to guide Morocco to a historic final. It is already the first African side to reach the semifinal of the World Cup.

In the other camp, France’s midfielder Adien Rabiot missed out on the game after suffering from illness. Defender Dayot Upamecano too was ruled out of the semifinal.

The winner of the match between France and Morocco will play Argentina in the final on December 18.

France vs Morocco - Starting 11 France - Hugo Lloris (GK (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe Morocco - Yassine Bounou (GK), Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (c), Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

