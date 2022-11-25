News

Ronaldo breaks record as Portugal up and running with Ghana win

Ronaldo drilled home a penalty in the 65th minute to set his side on its way and while Andre Ayew equalised for Ghana, Portugal turned on the afterburners with two quick-fire goals to seal the deal.

Reuters
Doha 25 November, 2022 00:09 IST
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring. | Photo Credit: MARKO DJURICA

Cristiano Ronaldo drew a line under a tumultuous tournament build-up as he wrote his name in the record books to become the first player to score in five World Cups in a 3-2 victory for Portugal over Ghana on Thursday.

Ronaldo drilled home a penalty in the 65th minute of the Group H encounter to set his side on its way and while Andre Ayew equalised for Ghana, Portugal turned on the afterburners with two quick-fire goals to effectively seal the deal at Stadium 974.

Joao Felix produced a delicate finish to give Portugal the lead and Rafael Leao added a third to hand Portugal its first win in the opening match of the World Cup since 2006, even if Osman Bukari pulled another one back for Ghana late on.

Portugal, which tops the group with three points, next faces Uruguay on Monday, when Ghana plays South Korea.

Most of the action was condensed into a short period after the 60th minute with Portugal taking the lead when awarded a soft penalty after Ronaldo went down following minimal shoulder-to-shoulder contact with Mohammed Salisu.

Ronaldo closed his eyes as he waited to begin his run up, stuttered and smashed the ball into the net to the ‘keeper’s right.

Ghana fired back quickly though when Mohammed Kudus’ cross found its way to Ayew who tapped home.

Portugal then revved into gear with Felix latching onto a Bruno Fernandes through ball and lifting his finish nonchalantly over the ‘keeper.

Fernandes was the architect of the side’s third goal too, playing another superb throughball for substitute Leao to slide his finish across the ‘keeper and into the bottom corner.

There was tension at the end, however, as Ghana pulled another goal back with Osman Bukari heading a cross from the left in the 89th minute. 

