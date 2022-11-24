News

Ronaldo controversial penalty divides social media: Piers Morgan, Rooney react

Cristiano Ronaldo was fouled in the penalty area in the 63rd minute of Portugal vs Ghana and then went on to score from the spot.

Team Sportstar
Doha 24 November, 2022 23:17 IST
Doha 24 November, 2022 23:17 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo was brought down by Mohammed Salisu of Ghana.

Cristiano Ronaldo was brought down by Mohammed Salisu of Ghana. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo was fouled in the penalty area in the 63rd minute of Portugal vs Ghana and then went on to score from the spot.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo went on to score his eighth goal at World Cups against Ghana in a Group H match at Stadium 974 in Doha on Thursday.

Ronaldo scored from the spot and became the first player to score at five World Cups in the process. However, the decision to award the penalty is being criticised by some on social media.

The Portuguese fell to the ground following a tackle from Mohammed Salisu. The referee awarded a penalty to Portugal and there was no subsequent VAR check.

There are also a few who have claimed that Salisu pushed the forward from behind, and the referee’s decision was a fair call.

RELATED STORIES

Ronaldo was subbed off in the 87th minute as Goncalo Ramos came on.

Here are some of the reactions on the penalty decision:

Controversial penalty? Here’s a controversial tweet

More questions coming in.

Carlos thinks it was a dive

Ronaldo was first to the ball

What is surprising fans is that there was no VAR check for the decision

Former Manchester United player disagrees with the referee’s call

Penalty? @PoorEPLreferees thinks otherwise

Ah, the classic

During the post-match show of the official broadcaster, former Portuguese professional footballer Luis Figo said: “I don’t think it was a penalty but I welcome it.”

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney had a tongue-in-cheek reply. “I think Ronaldo has used all of his experience as a forward to get that penalty,” the 37-year-old said.

This Barcelona fan has something to say

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us