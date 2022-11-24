Ronaldo controversial penalty divides social media: Piers Morgan, Rooney react

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo went on to score his eighth goal at World Cups against Ghana in a Group H match at Stadium 974 in Doha on Thursday.
Ronaldo scored from the spot and became the first player to score at five World Cups in the process. However, the decision to award the penalty is being criticised by some on social media.
The Portuguese fell to the ground following a tackle from Mohammed Salisu. The referee awarded a penalty to Portugal and there was no subsequent VAR check.
There are also a few who have claimed that Salisu pushed the forward from behind, and the referee’s decision was a fair call.
Ronaldo was subbed off in the 87th minute as Goncalo Ramos came on.
Here are some of the reactions on the penalty decision:
Controversial penalty? Here’s a controversial tweet
More questions coming in.
Carlos thinks it was a dive
Ronaldo was first to the ball
What is surprising fans is that there was no VAR check for the decision
Former Manchester United player disagrees with the referee’s call
Penalty? @PoorEPLreferees thinks otherwise
Ah, the classic
During the post-match show of the official broadcaster, former Portuguese professional footballer Luis Figo said: “I don’t think it was a penalty but I welcome it.”
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney had a tongue-in-cheek reply. “I think Ronaldo has used all of his experience as a forward to get that penalty,” the 37-year-old said.