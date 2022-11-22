News

Leroy Sane to miss Germany’s FIFA World Cup game against Japan with knee injury

Germany winger Leroy Sane has suffered a knee injury and will miss its World Cup Group E opener against Japan, the team said on Tuesday.

Reuters
22 November, 2022 13:49 IST
Leroy Sane of Germany looks on during the international friendly match between Germany and Oman at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on November 16, 2022, in Muscat, Oman.

The 26-year-old did not take part in Germany’s final training session in northern Qatar ahead of Wednesday’s game in Doha, and it was unclear how long he would be sidelined.

The Germans also play Spain on November 27 before wrapping up their group matches against Costa Rica on Dec. 1.

Four-times champions Germany, which suffered a shock first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup, also had striker Niclas Fuellkrug out for a few days with the flu, but he has since returned to training.

