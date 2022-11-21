PREVIEW

The Netherlands is looking to make two statements in its opening World Cup game on Monday against a Senegal team that has to quickly get over the loss of star forward Sadio Mane.

The first is strictly about football and establishing the team as a contender for the title in Qatar alongside the likes of top-ranked Brazil, defending champion France and Argentina. The Dutch have gained less attention in the buildup to the tournament after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia four years ago, but arrive as one of the top form teams in Europe.

“We have a great chance of also becoming a world champion,” said Dutch coach Louis van Gaal, who is back for a third spell in charge. “There are few coaches who dare to speak out like that, but I say this.” The second statement the Dutch want to make at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha centers around the long-running criticism of the World Cup host country’s laws and human rights record.

The Group A game against African champion Senegal is the perfect early challenge for the Dutch and a good indicator of how far they might go.

Senegal will be without talisman Mane, who was ruled out of the World Cup on Thursday with injury. Mane, 30, underwent surgery for the right lower leg injury he sustained in a league game for Bayern Munich two weeks ago, removing Senegal’s most potent attacking threat and the heart of the team.

-AP

PREDICTED XI

Senegal Mendy - Sabaly, Cisse, Koulibaly, Ballo-Toure - Sarr, Mendy, Gueye - Sarr, Dia, Diatta Netherlands Pasveer - Timber, Van Dijk, Ake - Dunfries, Berghuis, De Jong, Gakpo, Blind - Bergwijn, Janssen

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH