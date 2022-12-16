News

Sergio Busquets of Spain retires from international football after FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 exit

Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets a member of the team that won the 2010 World Cup announced his international retirement on Friday.

16 December, 2022 18:19 IST
Sergio Busquets of Spain during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on December 06, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Sergio Busquets of Spain during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on December 06, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets announced his retirement from international football after the team’s exit in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, on Friday.

“I would like to announce that after almost 15 years and 143 matches, the moment has arrived to bid farewell to the national team,” wrote the 34-year-old Barcelona stalwart on his social media platforms.

Busquets played 143 games for Spain and scored two goals. He became only the seventh Spaniard to play four FIFA World Cups, alongside Andoni Zubizarreta, Fernando Hierro, Íker Casillas, Xavi Hernández, Andrés Iniesta and Sergio Ramos.

“At 34 years old, Busquets puts an end to this great international career. From the Royal Spanish Football Federation, eternal gratitude for this brilliant path. Thanks Sergio. Thank you Captain,” the statement from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) read.

A member of the World Cup winning team of 2010, Busquets led Spain into the 2022 World Cup, where his and the country’s run ended unceremoniously following a missed penalty against Japan, that saw Spain get eliminated from the tournament.

“Sergio Busquets is an iconic figure in Spanish football, an exemplary athlete, an irreproachable professional and an indisputable leader”, said Luis Rubiales, the president of the RFEF.

“ I have known Sergio and his family since he was 11 years old when I shared a dressing room with his father at Lleida. I am united by a great friendship with his parents and sometimes my heart can make my words less objective: I don’t mean it either, Sergio is a player who will transcend generations for his immense legacy,” he added.

