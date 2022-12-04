News

Tite recalls emotional meeting with Pele before 2022 FIFA World Cup

Tite said Pelé, who has been hospitalized with a respiratory infection in Brazil, was the only person who ever made him nervous before they were introduced.

AP
04 December, 2022 22:28 IST
04 December, 2022 22:28 IST

Tite said Pelé, who has been hospitalized with a respiratory infection in Brazil, was the only person who ever made him nervous before they were introduced.

“Get well, Pelé,” Tite said ahead of Brazil’s round of 16 clash in the FIFA World Cup.

“Get well, Pelé,” Tite said ahead of Brazil’s round of 16 clash in the FIFA World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brazil coach Tite recalled his emotional first meeting with Pelé, and sent the soccer great well-wishes Sunday ahead of Brazil’s game against South Korea at the World Cup.

Tite said Pelé, who has been hospitalized with a respiratory infection in Brazil, was the only person who ever made him nervous before they were introduced.

“I was shaking, my hand was sweating, my heart started beating faster,” Tite said without revealing when the meeting took place. “I was about to have the opportunity to hug Pelé.”

The 82-year-old Pelé, who had a colon tumor removed last year, is undergoing treatment for his infection and said he was feeling “strong.”

Also Read
Pele post on Instagram: Following my treatment as usual

“Get well, Pelé,” Tite said.

“Regardless of your religion, we ask you to say a prayer or do whatever you do to send him your good vibes,” assistant coach Cesar Sampaio told reporters at the World Cup on the eve of Brazil’s last-16 clash with South Korea.

Brazilian fans showed their support for the football great during the national team’s 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday, displaying banners and flags with his image at Lusail Stadium. Other tributes were expected before and during Monday’s match against South Korea in the round of 16.

Pelé helped Brazil win three World Cup titles. The five-time champions are trying to win their first World Cup title since 2002.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us