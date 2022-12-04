What happens if a knockout match ends in a draw at FIFA World Cup? Explained

A football match is usually played over 90 minutes and the same format is followed in the FIFA World Cup.

While a group stage match at the World Cup ends at 90 minutes irrespective of whether a winner is decided, a knockout fixture needs a definitive victor.

So when two teams cannot be separated at full-time, the match continues for another extra time period of 30 minutes split in two halves of 15 each.

And even then if there is no winner, the match is decided on penalties.

Both teams take a set of five penalties to decide a winner in a best of five kicks. If they have equal number of goals by the end of the set, then additional rounds of one kick each will be used until one team scores and the other misses.