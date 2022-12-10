Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match breaks ‘Battle of Nuremberg’ bookings tally after seeing 19 yellow cards

The Netherlands vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal clash at the Lusail Stadium saw a total of 19 bookings, breaking the record of the Portugal vs Netherlands round of 16 match in the 2006 World Cup, popularly known as the ‘Battle of Nuremberg.’

Out of the 19 bookings, two were shown to Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni and support staff Walter Samuel.

Netherlands full-back Denzel Dumfries was the only player to see a second yellow during the penalty shootout.

Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties to qualify for the semifinals, where it will face Croatia.

Among the players who were booked, two of them were already on yellow cards, namely Gonzalo Montiel and Marcos Acuna. As a result, both of them will miss the semifinal against Croatia.

Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz had 19 entries in his book throughout the match - three more than what referee Valentin Ivanov showed in the ‘Battle of Nuremberg’, which had earlier set the record for most cards shown at any FIFA-administered international match.

Portugal clinched a 1-0 win in the Battle of Nuremberg courtesy of a goal scored by Maniche in the 23rd minute.

“How this referee likes to attract attention, my God,” Aguero tweeted during the match.