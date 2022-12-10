Which head coaches have resigned or been sacked after FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 exit?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that began with 32 teams on November 20 has reduced down to just seven teams now. As a result, several head coaches or managers have either been shown doors or resigned after exits from the tournament.

Here is a list of managers who have been relieved off their duties after the FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign:

1. Tite - Brazil

Brazil head coach Tite leaves his role after the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal exit at the hands of Croatia on Saturday.

“End of cycle” said Tite in the post match press conference at the Education City Stadium.

Neymar Jr. opened the scoring in the 105th minute before Bruno Petkovic equalised in the 117th minute to take the game into the shootouts.

Brazil came into the fixture full of confidence after the 4-1 thrashing of South Korea in the Round of 16 but found Croatia to be a tougher assignment.

The 61-year-old took over Selecao in 2016 and won the Copa America in 2019. Brazil, however, lost in the quarterfinal stages in successive World Cups including the 2018 edition where it lost to Belgium.

Under Tite’s 81 matches in charge, Brazil won 60 matches and lost just six times, while scoring 172 times.

2. Luis Enrique - Spain

After Spain’s exit in the round of 16, following a loss on penalties against Morocco, head coach Luis Enrique left the Spanish team.

“The RFEF energetically wishes Luis Enrique and his team the best of luck in their future professional projects. The coach earns the love and admiration of his collaborators in the national team and of the entire federation, which will always be his home,” the official statement from the Spanish football federation read.

Under Enrique, Spain won the silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games and went up to the semifinal of the European Championship last year.

Enrique becomes the fifth coach to depart a national team following elimination at the World Cup in Qatar.

3. Gerardo Tata Martino - Mexico

Mexico coach Tata Martino accepted full responsibility for its World Cup group stage exit and decided against a contract extension with the federation (FMF) as a result.

Despite beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in its final group-stage match, Mexico was knocked out of the World Cup after finishing third behind Poland, paying the price for firing blanks in their first two Group C games - a goalless draw with Poland and a 2-0 loss to Argentina.

“I am responsible for this disappointment. It is a great sadness and I assume all the responsibility of this huge failure,” said Martino, after the match.

“It has been eight World Cups since this happened. My contract expired with the final whistle and there is nothing else to do.

Martino became the manager of the Mexico national team in January 2019, with task to break the team’s knockout jinx at the FIFA World Cup. Nicknamed El Tri, Mexico reached the pre-quarterfinals of every edition since the 1994 World Cup but failed to make it to the semifinals.

After the World Cup elimination, Martino, naturally, saw himself out.

4. Paulo Bento- South Korea

5. Otto Addo - Ghana

6. Roberto Martinez - Belgium

More to follow.