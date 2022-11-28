Cho Gue-Sung of South Korea scored two early second half goals to make a comeback in the FIFA World Cup group stage match against Ghana at the Education City Stadium on Monday.

The 24 year-old made a run behind the Ghana backline to score the first goal in the 58th minute, scoring from a Kang-In Lee cross, whole doubled the goal tally with a towering header three minutes later.

South Korea was trailing at half-time with gals from Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus, but two goals from Cho have Korea Republic hopes of a comeback, causing a meltdown among Korean fans in the stadium.

South Korea, coming into the match after a draw against Uruguay, was looking for a win while it is a must-win match for Ghana, as a loss for the Black Stars would ends its Qatar 2022 campaign tonight.

Like Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who had started as a defender early on in his career, Cho had started as a defensive midfielder at the Gwangju University, but eventually changed his position as a striker.

Cho honed his skills with the Korean League second division side, FC Anyang, where he was selected in the team of the season after becoming the third-highest goal scorer in the league.

He moved to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the next season and ended the 2022 season as the to scorer of the K League 1 and also led his team to the league title.

His goals have kept faith in the Asian powerhouse in the FIFA World Cup, but a second goal by Mohammed Kudus has dimmed that to a considerable extent. With 10 minutes of regulation time left in the match, South Korea will look to steal a point with a goal here, or play its last match, against Portugal, as a must-win fixture.

Making his debut for the South Korea National team in September last year, he scored a goal against Lebanon in the FIFA World Cup qualifier and has six goals to his name for the side.