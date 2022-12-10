Who is Emiliano Martinez - the penalty shootout hero for Argentina vs Netherlands in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Emiliano Martinez made two crucial saves against Netherlands as Argentina made it way into the semifinals after beating Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Lusail Stadium.

Argentina saw Enzo Fernandez as the sole player to miss the penalty, while Virgil Van Dijk and Steven Berghuis saw their shots as the Albiceleste qualified for the semifinals for the first time since 2014.

Fans and regular Premier League watchers will be familiar with the talent and composure Emiliano Martinez possesses.

The goalkeeper, who has been Argentina’s first choice throughout Copa America, 2021, turned hero for his team on Tuesday after saving three penalties which rocketed the Albiceleste to the Copa America final , where they would face bitter rival and current champion Brazil.

Club career and rise to prominence

Emi Martinez started his career at Independiente in 2008 but soon made a move to the Premier League when Arsenal signed him in 2010.

A fringe player at the London club, Martinez spent his time in London shuffling between lower division clubs as a loanee.

He made his Premier League debut as an Oxford United player against Port Vale in its final game of the season in May 2012.

Since then, he was loaned out to several clubs in England like Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Reading. He also plied his skills at Getafe in Spain.

ALSO READ - Brazil’s Jesus out of Copa America final due to suspension

His breakthrough season was in 2019-20. It was in June 2020 when Arsenal’s Bernd Leno was injured in a match against Brighton and Hove Albion. Martinez came off the bench to make his first Premier League appearance since the 2016-17 season.

He saw out the rest of the season as Arsenal’s first-choice keeper and was praised for his solid keeping and commanding presence in the box. He saw silverware that season when he helped Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

His exploits in front of the goal saw Aston Villa make a bid for him next season and he signed a four-year contract in a GBP 20 million move. He broke club records in his very first season as he surpassed Brad Friedel’s record of most clean sheets in a season with 15 and also won the Aston Villa Supporters’ Player of the Season.

International career

Martinez received his first senior call-up in 2011 against Nigeria when he was asked to replace Oscar Ustari.

Despite shining between the posts for his national team in the current edition of the Copa America, Martinez got his first senior call up way back in 2011 when he replaced Oscar Ustari in a match against Nigeria.

It was not until a decade later that he got a chance to represent his national team. He donned his national shirt for the first time against Chile in June 2021 in a FIFA 2022 qualification match. Copa America 2021 is Martinez’s first major tournament as Argentina’s No. 1.