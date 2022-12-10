Who is Nahuel Molina, the Argentina goal scorer from a Messi assist vs Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Nahuel Molina gave Argentina the lead against Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Lusail Stadium on Saturday.

The 24-year-old made a run behind the Netherlands defender Virgil Van Dijk in the 35th minute and received a gorgeous pass from Lionel Messi to finally finish it into the back of the net with effortless nonchalance.

Which club does Molina play for?

A youth academy product of Boca Juniors, the defender went on to play for Argentine side Defensa y Justicia and them moved to Italian club Udinese on a free transfer. Diego Simone, the manager of Atletico Madrid, signed the youngster in July this year on a five-year deal.

