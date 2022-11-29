The Group H clash between Portugal and Uruguay at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Lusail City, Qatar was stopped temporarily after a pitch invader ran into the pitch with a peace flag.

The incident happened in the initial stages of the second half when the person, wearing a Superman T-shirt with messages “Save Ukraine” and “Respect for Iranian women” stalled the game.

The same person had invaded the pitch during the FIFA World Cup 2010 semifinal match between Spain and Germany. | Photo Credit: AFP

The person has been identified as Mario Ferri, a serial pitch invader in high-profile football matches.

He had invaded the pitch during the FIFA World Cup 2010 semifinal match between Spain and Germany and was present on the scene in the Champions league match between Real Madrid and AC Milan that year.

Other matches involving him suddenly coming onto the pitch out of nowhere included the 2011 Champions League final between Barcelona and Manchester United and the Round of 16 clash between Belgium and USA at the 2014 World Cup in Salvador, Brazil.

Who is Mario Ferri?

According to a report by CBS Sports. Italian national Ferri, who is nicknamed “Il Falco” (The Falcon). Mario had also invaded the 2010 Club World Cup Final between Inter Milan and TP Mazembe in Abu Dhabi.

In fact, Mario is himself a professional football player with an Indian connection.

The 35-year-old is a midfielder who has over nine years of playing experience and was under contract with Indian second division club, United Sports Club, until the league was temporarily stopped in March 2022 due to COVID-19. United Sports Club, formerly named as Chirag United, is one of the oldest clubs in West Bengal and has won the Durand Cup in 2010 and finished as its runner-up a year later.

Mario returned to his hometown Pescara but soon fled to Poland where he rented a car and carried 60 refugees a day from Lviv to Poland after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.