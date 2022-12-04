Who will France play in the quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup?

Defending champion France booked its quarterfinal berth after a 3-1 win over Poland at the Althumama Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe in each half were enough to see Les Blues through to the last eight stages.

After seeing its passage through to the Round of 16 as the Group D table-topper, and a comfortable win over Poland, France will next play on December 10.

Who will France play in the quarterfinals?

France will take on England or Senegal in the quarterfinals on December 10. England and Senegal will play each other late today to book the last eight berth.

France vs England head-to-head

France and England have played each other 31 times since 1923 with the latter coming out on top with 17 wins to France’s nine. There have been five draws between the two sides.

Their last meeting came back in 2017 in an international friendly where France ran out 3-2 winners.

They have met each other twice in World Cups with England winning both in 1966 and 1982.

Here is their record in major tournaments in World Cup and Euros.

⦿ 20 Jul 1966 – England 2-0 France – FIFA World Cup

France vs Senegal record

France and Senegal have played each other just once with the latter winning the fixture in 2002.