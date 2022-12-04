News

Who will France play in the quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup?

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe in each half took the Les Blues through to the last eight stages.

Team Sportstar
04 December, 2022 22:26 IST
France players celebrate Mbappe’s goal against Poland.

France players celebrate Mbappe’s goal against Poland. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Defending champion France booked its quarterfinal berth after a 3-1 win over Poland at the Althumama Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe in each half were enough to see Les Blues through to the last eight stages.

After seeing its passage through to the Round of 16 as the Group D table-topper, and a comfortable win over Poland, France will next play on December 10.

Who will France play in the quarterfinals?

France will take on England or Senegal in the quarterfinals on December 10. England and Senegal will play each other late today to book the last eight berth.

France vs England head-to-head

France and England have played each other 31 times since 1923 with the latter coming out on top with 17 wins to France’s nine. There have been five draws between the two sides.

Their last meeting came back in 2017 in an international friendly where France ran out 3-2 winners.

They have met each other twice in World Cups with England winning both in 1966 and 1982.

Here is their record in major tournaments in World Cup and Euros.

  • ⦿ 20 Jul 1966 – England 2-0 France – FIFA World Cup
  • ⦿ 16 Jun 1982 – England 3-1 France – FIFA World Cup
  • ⦿ 03 Oct 1962 – England 1-1 France – UEFA European Championship
  • ⦿ 27 Feb 1963 – England 2-5 France – UEFA European Championship
  • ⦿ 14 June 1992 – England 0-0 France – UEFA European Championship
  • ⦿ 13 Jun 2004 – England 1-2 France – UEFA European Championship
  • ⦿ 11 Jun 2012 – England 1-1 France – UEFA European Championship

France vs Senegal record

France and Senegal have played each other just once with the latter winning the fixture in 2002.

  • ⦿ 31 May 2002 France 0-1 Senegal - FIFA World Cup

