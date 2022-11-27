Why was Ziyech’s goal ruled out for offside against Belgium by VAR in the FIFA World Cup?

Morocco seemed to have taken the lead against Belgium in a Group F FIFA World Cup encounter on Sunday before the VAR ruled it out for offside.

Hakim Ziyech scored directly from a free-kick but the celebrations were cut short after the VAR asked the match referee to refer to the TV monitor in the stadium for a possible offside.

TV replays showed that Roman Saiss was starting in an offside position when Ziyech took the shot and the defender was influencing play, despite not getting a touch on the ball. by coming in the line of vision of Belgian ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois. Referee Cesar Arturo Ramos Palazuelos overturned the goal and the teams went into the half-time goalless.

Roman Saiss (6) in play during Ziyech’s free-kick. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Belgium was top of Group E before the start of the match with three points, while Morocco had one point after one match.

More to follow...