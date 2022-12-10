Who is Wout Weghorst, Netherland’s saviour vs Argentina in FIFA World Cup quarterfinal

Netherlands came from two goals behind to push the game into extra time against Argentina thanks to a Wout Weghorst double, late in the game.

Argentina, which looked to coasting with a comfortable cushion of two goals, was taken aback, first by a Weghorst header and then by a clever freekick set-play, at the end of injury time, which was poked in by the striker.

Weghorst’s first involvement came at the half-way mark of the game, when he was booked for arguing with the referee, when he was yet to brought up from the bench.

The 30-year-old, whose career kicked off at Wolfsburg, was introduced by manager Lois Van Gaal in the second half and helped his side turn the tide against the South Americans.

Weghorst, who is currently on loan at Turkish side Besiktas from Premier League side Burnley, helped his side pull of a stunning comeback.

The 6ft. 6 inch tall player used his tall frame to nod in a cross from the right by Steven Berghuis past a leaping Emiliano Martninez, to begin the turn around.

With the game drifting away, Weghorst wrote himself into the history book in the 90+11’, when he collected a surprsing freekick routine by Teun Koopenmeirs to score his fifth goal for the Oranje.

MORE TO FOLLOW