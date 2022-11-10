France at FIFA World Cup 2022: Deschamps announces 25-member provisional squad

Defending champion France announced its 25-man provisional squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar on November 9, 2022. The squad will be trimmed to 23 before the World Cup.

Didier Deschamps’ France is in Group D along with Australia, Tunisia and Denmark. The Les Blues start their World Cup campaign against Australia on November 23 at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex in Qatar.

Midifielders like Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga will be playing their first World Cups, while Paul Pogba and N’golo Kante missed out. Pogba, one of the midfield lynchpins of the 2018 World Cup win, missed out with a knee injury.

Les Blues also has an impressive frontline, featuring forwards like Karim Benzema, who recently won the Ballon D’Or, Olivier Giroud and Antoinne Griezmann.