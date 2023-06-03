Magazine

Match in Egypt abandoned after 12 minutes due to lack of players

Media Sporting started the game against Tersana with eight available players after others had refused to play, saying it had not been paid.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 17:55 IST , CAIRO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative Image: Tersana scored two early goals before at least one Media said he was injured and the match was halted because the rules state that a team must have a minimum of seven players on the pitch.
Representative Image: Tersana scored two early goals before at least one Media said he was injured and the match was halted because the rules state that a team must have a minimum of seven players on the pitch. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: Tersana scored two early goals before at least one Media said he was injured and the match was halted because the rules state that a team must have a minimum of seven players on the pitch. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

An Egyptian Second Division match was called off after 12 minutes on Friday because one team had an insufficient number of players.

Media Sporting started the game against Tersana with eight available players after others had refused to play, saying it had not been paid.

Tersana scored two early goals before at least one Media said he was injured and the match was halted because the rules state that a team must have a minimum of seven players on the pitch.

“The team did not withdraw and as a respect for the (Egyptian) Football Association, we decided to participate with eight players and without an available goalkeeper, and some participated despite their injuries,” Media board member Farag Al-Gamal told local media.

“Some players complained of injury and their inability to complete the match, so the referee decided to cancel it,” he added.

Media is bottom of Group B in the second division, with two games remaining in the season.

