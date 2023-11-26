MagazineBuy Print

Former England and Barcelona manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

In addition to his spell in charge of England national team, he also took charge of Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Barcelona in a glittering managerial career.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 19:05 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Terry Venables is unveiled as the new England manager at Wembley Stadium on January 28, 1994 in London, England.
FILE PHOTO: Terry Venables is unveiled as the new England manager at Wembley Stadium on January 28, 1994 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Terry Venables is unveiled as the new England manager at Wembley Stadium on January 28, 1994 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Terry Venables, the former manager of England’s national soccer team and Tottenham Hotspur, has died aged 80 after an illness, his family said on Sunday.

Venables guided England to the semi-finals of the 1996 European Championship on home soil before losing to Germany on penalties.

“We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness,” the family said in a statement.

In addition to his spell in charge of Tottenham, during which he won the FA Cup in the 1990-91 season, he also took charge of Crystal Palace, Leeds United and Barcelona in a glittering managerial career.

During his time at Barcelona, Venables earned the nickname El Tel, winning LaLiga and reaching the European Cup final in 1986. Venables was also responsible for bringing British strikers Gary Lineker and Mark Hughes to the Nou Camp.

“The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for,” Lineker, who also played under Venables at Spurs and England, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

READ MORE: Man United boss Ten Hag says season schedule tests players’ limits

“He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend.”

Venables started his professional career as a player with Chelsea in 1960 and played for Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers and Crystal Palace before retiring to take over the manager’s role there.

As a player, he made over 500 league appearances and won the League Cup with Chelsea in 1965 and the FA Cup with Spurs in 1967. He made two international appearances for England.

Venables also had a two-year stint as chief executive of Spurs from 1991-93.

“We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Venables, our former player, manager and chief executive, who passed away on Saturday,” Spurs said in a statement.

