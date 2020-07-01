Football Football Former FIFA candidate appeals to overturn Asian soccer vote Mariyam Mohamed, a soccer official from the Maldives, has requested that the election results at the Asian Football Confederation’s congress in April 2019 should be annulled. PTI Lausanne 01 July, 2020 22:00 IST An appeal to overturn an Asian soccer election for seats on the FIFA Council was heard at CAS. - Getty Images PTI Lausanne 01 July, 2020 22:00 IST An appeal to overturn an Asian soccer election for seats on the FIFA Council was heard at sport’s highest court on Wednesday.The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Mariyam Mohamed, a soccer official from the Maldives, has requested that the election results at the Asian Football Confederation’s congress in April 2019 should be annulled.Mohamed claims the Asian soccer body did not follow its own election rules and breached a statute protecting gender equality.The CAS verdict is expected to take at least several weeks.Asia’s seven delegates on the 37-member FIFA Council, including AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa of Bahrain, were all elected at the meeting 15 months ago.Mohamed was a candidate for a FIFA seat reserved for women. It was won by Mahfuza Akhter Kiron of Bangladesh.After the election in Malaysia, Mohamed filed a formal complaint with the AFC alleging undue influence over the election by Olympic Council of Asia president Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah.Mohamed claimed her opponent was supported by the Kuwaiti sheikh, and said he summoned her to a meeting to say she had no future in soccer if she stayed in the election. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos