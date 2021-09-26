Football Football Former Manchester City and Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri retires aged 34 Nasri scored five goals for France in 41 appearances and won two Premier League titles with Manchester City. Reuters 26 September, 2021 17:20 IST Samir Nasri won two English League Cups, two English Super Cups and as many Premier League titles with Manchester City. (File Photo) - REUTERS Reuters 26 September, 2021 17:20 IST Former France midfielder Samir Nasri announced on Sunday that he was officially retiring from professional football after a career that started in 2004.Nasri, 34, served an 18-month doping suspension from 2018, an episode that he said changed his way of seeing football.ALSO READ | Manchester City ends run of losses to Chelsea with 1-0 win in the Premier League"It was just an injection of vitamins because I was sick," the former Olympique de Marseille, Arsenal and Manchester City player, whose career effectively ended last year after a short stint at Anderlecht, told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.He scored five goals for France and picked up 41 caps between 2007 and 2013. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :