Former Real Madrid star James Rodriguez joins Qatari club Al Rayyan

James Rodriguez, once considered the prodigal galactico of Real Madrid, has signed for Qatari club Al Rayyan, the club announced on Wednesday.

The Colombian joins Al Rayyan from Everton, where he played 26 times since last season, scoring six goals and assisting nine. Former FC Porto winger Yacine Brahimi will be playing alongside him at the Qatari club, which is currently placed eighth in the Qatar Stars League.

Rodriguez had joined Everton from Real Madrid to play under the tutelage of former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. In an interview to ESPN Colombia, he had said, “I'll say it with all sincerity that if Carlo weren't here, I wouldn't have come. I'll say it with all my heart, he was one of the reasons for which I came.”

Now that the Italian has returned to his former employer, Rodriguez was forced to look for options after remaining unsettled at Goodison Park.

He first made headlines with his famous volley in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, which earned him the goal of the tournament award as well as FIFA Puskas Award. With six goals in the tournament, he also won the Golden Boot for his performance in Brazil, following which Real Madrid signed him as its third most expensive transfer at the time.

Rodriguez, in his six-year stay at Bernebeau, won nine major trophies, including two Champions League titles and as many FIFA Club World Cups. Even during loan at Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich, he won five major trophies.

However, his return to Madrid saw him leave the club with then manager Zidane considering him abundant to the squad.

Hailing from the land of Valderrama, Rodriguez has been involved in European football for over a decade, plying his trade with AS Monaco, FC Porto, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Everton. He has made over 350 appearances with 100 goals and 126 assists across various clubs, winning 23 major trophies with club and country.