Former Spurs keeper Michel Vorm retires at 37

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City goalkeeper Michel Vorm on Monday announced his retirement from the sport, bringing an end to his 15-year career.Vorm, 37, began his career at Dutch club Utrecht in 2005 before moving to Swansea in 2011, where he won the League Cup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michel Vorm (@mvorm) on Oct 26, 2020 at 7:42am PDT The former Netherlands international spent six seasons with Spurs, mainly as a backup to Hugo Lloris, before leaving the north London club when his contract expired last season."I decided to retire from playing professional football," Vorm said on Instagram. "I am thankful to play for all these clubs and honoured that I was able to represent my country on international tournaments."