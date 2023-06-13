Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fran Garcia signs for Real Madrid and gets a first call-up on same day

The 23-year-old left-back has moved back to Real Madrid from Rayo Vallecano and was presented at a press conference on Monday.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 08:17 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Rayo Vallecano’s Fran Garcia in action during a La Liga match against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on October 29, 2022.
Rayo Vallecano’s Fran Garcia in action during a La Liga match against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on October 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rayo Vallecano’s Fran Garcia in action during a La Liga match against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on October 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Fran Garcia capped off a whirlwind day on Monday when he was unveiled as Real Madrid’s first signing for next season, with a call-up from Spain for this week’s Nations League finals in the Netherlands.

The 23-year-old left-back has moved back to Real Madrid from Rayo Vallecano and was presented at a press conference on Monday.

ALSO READ
Man City celebrates winning treble of major trophies with open-top bus parade in rain

Just hours later, the Spanish football federation added him to the national team squad in place of the injured Juan Bernat.

Spain takes on Italy in their Nations League semi-finals in Enschede on Thursday.

Uncapped Garcia came up through the ranks at Real Madrid before heading off to Rayo Vallecano for three seasons.

“It’s a dream to be back at Madrid,” he told reporters on Monday.

“I’ve devoted my body and soul to do my best on the pitch to be able to be here today. I’m very proud to see that the work I’ve done and the journey I’ve had to make has been rewarded with the chance to return to the home I left,” he added.

Related Topics

fran garcia /

Real Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fran Garcia signs for Real Madrid and gets a first call-up on same day
    Reuters
  2. Heat vs Nuggets Live Score, NBA Finals Game 5: MIA 82-86 DEN; Denver closing in on title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City celebrates winning treble of major trophies with open-top bus parade in rain
    AP
  4. ‘I feel Argentinian, I am Argentinian’, says Garnacho
    Reuters
  5. Wrexham plan match in co-owner McElhenney’s Philadelphia hometown
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Fran Garcia signs for Real Madrid and gets a first call-up on same day
    Reuters
  2. Man City celebrates winning treble of major trophies with open-top bus parade in rain
    AP
  3. ‘I feel Argentinian, I am Argentinian’, says Garnacho
    Reuters
  4. Wrexham plan match in co-owner McElhenney’s Philadelphia hometown
    Reuters
  5. Germany snatches a draw against Ukraine in 1000th international game celebration
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fran Garcia signs for Real Madrid and gets a first call-up on same day
    Reuters
  2. Heat vs Nuggets Live Score, NBA Finals Game 5: MIA 82-86 DEN; Denver closing in on title
    Team Sportstar
  3. Man City celebrates winning treble of major trophies with open-top bus parade in rain
    AP
  4. ‘I feel Argentinian, I am Argentinian’, says Garnacho
    Reuters
  5. Wrexham plan match in co-owner McElhenney’s Philadelphia hometown
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment