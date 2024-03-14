MagazineBuy Print

Aston Villa’s Moussa Diaby gets France call-up for international friendlies

Moussa  Diaby, who has six goals in 39 appearances for Villa this season, last played for France in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Ireland in March last year.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 19:51 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
France's forward Moussa Diaby in action.
FILE PHOTO: France’s forward Moussa Diaby in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: France's forward Moussa Diaby in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby was recalled to the France squad named Thursday for this month’s friendly double-header at home to Germany and Chile.

The 24-year-old Diaby, who has six goals in 39 appearances for Villa this season, last played for France in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Ireland in March last year.

ALSO READ | Nagelsmann names six newcomers in Germany squad for France, Dutch friendlies

He benefits from the absence due to the injury of Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman and Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku and is preferred in the squad to Paris Saint-Germain prospect Bradley Barcola, who misses out.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate and Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouemani are also among the players brought back in after injury, in what is the final France squad ahead of the European Championship in Germany.

The 2022 World Cup runners-up will face Euro 2024 hosts Germany in Lyon on March 23 before taking on Chile three days later in Marseille.

France squad:
Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham United/ENG), Mike Maignan (AC Milan/ITA), Brice Samba (Lens)
Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan/ITA), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool/ENG), Jules Kounde (Barcelona/ESP), Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan/ITA), William Saliba (Arsenal/ENG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/GER)
Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid/ESP), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus/ITA), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid/ESP), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain)
Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain), Moussa Diaby (Aston Villa/ENG), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan/ITA), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Randal Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappe (both Paris Saint-Germain), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan/ITA)

