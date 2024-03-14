MagazineBuy Print

Nagelsmann names six newcomers in Germany squad for France, Dutch friendlies

Julian Nagelsmann opted for in-form 19-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic who has played an outstanding season as a defensive midfielder.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 19:13 IST , Berlin - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Germany’s head coach Julian Nagelsmann.
Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Germany’s head coach Julian Nagelsmann. | Photo Credit: AFP

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann named six newcomers, including Bayern Munich teenager Aleksandar Pavlovic, for their friendly internationals against France and Netherlands later this month in his last tests before Euro 2024 on home soil.

Nagelsmann also decided not to select Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry as well as Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels. Instead, he opted for in-form 19-year-old Pavlovic who has played an outstanding season as a defensive midfielder.

VfB Stuttgart’s sensational Bundesliga campaign did not go unnoticed with Waldemar Anton, Maximilian Mittelstaedt and Deniz Undav also earning their first call-ups.

Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier and Heidenheim’s Jan-Niklas Beste complete the list of newcomers.

The team also includes Real Madrid’s veteran midfielder Toni Kroos, who announced his international comeback recently, and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, returning after his long injury absence following a broken leg in December 2022.

ALSO READ | Belgium coach Tedesco extends contract, De Bruyne to miss England friendly

Nagelsmann who took over following the sacking of Hansi Flick in September, has had a mixed start with a win and a draw during a U.S. trip in October followed by two straight losses in Austria and at home against Turkey in November.

There is now mounting pressure in Germany for Nagelsmann and his team to start delivering with the Euros less than 100 days away.

“After the Turkey game we knew things had to change. After the recent results which were not good we discussed how big a change we need to make,” Nagelsmann told a press conference.

“We wanted to see some players with a different profile. The door is not shut for anyone,” he said.

Germany travels to France on March 23 before hosting the Netherlands three days later in their last scheduled matches before the tournament in June.

The Germans kick off the Euros against Scotland on June 14. and also face Hungary and Switzerland in Group A.

Germany squad:
Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Bernd Leno (Fulham/ENG), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona/ESP)
Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstaedt (Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid/ESP), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)
Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Jan Niklas-Beste (Heidenheim), Chris Fuehrich (Stuttgart), Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion/ENG), Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona/ESP), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/ESP), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)
Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Fuellkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal/ENG), Thomas Mueller (Bayern Munich), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

