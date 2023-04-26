France striker Marcus Thuram out injured

Borussia Monchengladbach’s want-away French forward Marcus Thuram is out injured with a torn thigh muscle, his club said on Tuesday.

Also Read | As Man City closes in on Arsenal, Messi continues to amaze at PSG

With 13 league goals this season Thuram could have played his last game for ‘Gladbach as his contract runs out at the end of the season with no plans in place to extend from either side.

“The Frenchman is out until further notice,” the club said of the 25-year-old who played for France at the Qatar World Cup.

Inter Milan, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Gerrmain are all linked with a move to sign the forward whose father Lilian won the World Cup with France in 1998.