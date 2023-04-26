Football

France striker Marcus Thuram out injured

With 13 league goals this season Thuram could have played his last game for ‘Gladbach as his contract runs out at the end of the season with no plans in place to extend from either side.

AFP
Munich 26 April, 2023 08:03 IST
FILE PHOTO: Moenchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram taking the knee after scoring his side’s second goal during the Bundesliga match against Union Berlin in Moenchengladbach, Germany, on May 31, 2020.

FILE PHOTO: Moenchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram taking the knee after scoring his side’s second goal during the Bundesliga match against Union Berlin in Moenchengladbach, Germany, on May 31, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP

Borussia Monchengladbach’s want-away French forward Marcus Thuram is out injured with a torn thigh muscle, his club said on Tuesday.

“The Frenchman is out until further notice,” the club said of the 25-year-old who played for France at the Qatar World Cup.

Inter Milan, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Gerrmain are all linked with a move to sign the forward whose father Lilian won the World Cup with France in 1998.

