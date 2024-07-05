MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Players who could miss the semifinal and are on caution into the quarterfinal in France vs Portugal

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe have one yellow card each and risk missing the semifinal even if their teams advance while they end up in the referee’s book.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 08:19 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Swiss referee Sandro Schaerer shows a yellow card to Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo.
Swiss referee Sandro Schaerer shows a yellow card to Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Swiss referee Sandro Schaerer shows a yellow card to Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo. | Photo Credit: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will be up against Kylian Mbappe’s France in the quarterfinal of Euro 2024 on Saturday at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

The clash will pit, the idol and his disciple as both would like to showcase their true pedigree and win it for their respective teams.

Both, Ronaldo and Mbappe are still searching for their first goals in the ongoing European Championship and will be desperate to find the back of the net in this crucial knockout contest.

They also have one yellow card each and risk missing the semifinal if their teams advance while they end up in the referee’s book.

Meanwhile, ahead of this game, both Didier Deschamps and Roberto Martinez will have a had task selecting their teams with several players at risk of getting suspended if their team win the match progress to the semifinal.

Yellow card rules in Euro 2024

The rules on yellow cards and suspensions are quite simple at Euro 2024: A player who accumulates two yellow cards will serve a one-match suspension.

However, any yellow cards picked up during the group stage, last 16 and quarterfinal will be wiped clean ahead of the semifinal.

Therefore, once players carrying yellow cards get through the quarterfinal stage, they can breathe a sigh of relief. The only way a player can be suspended for the final is if they are sent off in the semifinal.

ALSO READ | Misfiring forward lines need to spark into life for France, Portugal

Which France players are at risk of suspension in semifinal?
Kylian Mbappe
Ousmane Dembele
Antoine Griezmann
Aurelien Tchouameni

Adrien Rabiot was ruled out of the quarter-final game against Portugal after picking up his second yellow of the tournament against Belgium in the last 16.

Which Portugal players are at risk of suspension in semifinal?
Cristiano Ronaldo
Joao Cancelo
Joao Conceicao
Pedro Neto
Ruben Neves
Joao Palhinha

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Kylian Mbappe

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE score, ARG 1-0 ECU, Copa America 2024 quarterfinal: Lisandro goal separates teams, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Argentina vs Ecuador match in pictures, Copa America 2024 quarterfinals: ARG v ECU, Lionel Messi photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I Live Streaming Info: India Women vs South Africa Women match details, start time, venue
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Lisandro Martinez scores first goal for Argentina in quarterfinal against Ecuador
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024, July 5 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner, Gauff and Raducanu in third-round action
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Players who could miss the semifinal and are on caution into the quarterfinal in France vs Portugal
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs SUI, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Southgate considering England shake-up against Switzerland
    Reuters
  3. EURO 2024 quarterfinal: What are the matches in the European Championship today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ESP v GER
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Lisandro Martinez scores first goal for Argentina in quarterfinal against Ecuador
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE score, ARG 1-0 ECU, Copa America 2024 quarterfinal: Lisandro goal separates teams, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Argentina vs Ecuador match in pictures, Copa America 2024 quarterfinals: ARG v ECU, Lionel Messi photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W First T20I Live Streaming Info: India Women vs South Africa Women match details, start time, venue
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Lisandro Martinez scores first goal for Argentina in quarterfinal against Ecuador
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024, July 5 schedule: Alcaraz, Sinner, Gauff and Raducanu in third-round action
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment