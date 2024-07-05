Players who could miss the semifinal and are on caution into the quarterfinal in France vs Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will be up against Kylian Mbappe’s France in the quarterfinal of Euro 2024 on Saturday at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

The clash will pit, the idol and his disciple as both would like to showcase their true pedigree and win it for their respective teams.

Both, Ronaldo and Mbappe are still searching for their first goals in the ongoing European Championship and will be desperate to find the back of the net in this crucial knockout contest.

They also have one yellow card each and risk missing the semifinal if their teams advance while they end up in the referee’s book.

Meanwhile, ahead of this game, both Didier Deschamps and Roberto Martinez will have a had task selecting their teams with several players at risk of getting suspended if their team win the match progress to the semifinal.

Yellow card rules in Euro 2024

The rules on yellow cards and suspensions are quite simple at Euro 2024: A player who accumulates two yellow cards will serve a one-match suspension.

However, any yellow cards picked up during the group stage, last 16 and quarterfinal will be wiped clean ahead of the semifinal.

Therefore, once players carrying yellow cards get through the quarterfinal stage, they can breathe a sigh of relief. The only way a player can be suspended for the final is if they are sent off in the semifinal.

Which France players are at risk of suspension in semifinal? Kylian Mbappe Ousmane Dembele Antoine Griezmann Aurelien Tchouameni

Adrien Rabiot was ruled out of the quarter-final game against Portugal after picking up his second yellow of the tournament against Belgium in the last 16.