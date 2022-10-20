Football

Fred, Fernandes strike as scintillating United outclasses Spurs

Manchester United produced one of its best performances of the season as goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured an emphatic 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Reuters
MANCHESTER, England 20 October, 2022 02:53 IST
MANCHESTER, England 20 October, 2022 02:53 IST
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal. | Photo Credit: AP

Manchester United produced one of its best performances of the season as goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured an emphatic 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United produced one of its best performances of the season as goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes secured an emphatic 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Wednesday.

CATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS - here

United rained in 18 shots on the Spurs goal in the first half without scoring, Antony’s curling effort against the post and Marcus Rashford’s powerful strike that was well saved being the closest they came to taking the lead.

It did not take the host long to break the deadlock after the interval, however, with Fred’s side-footed shot deflected past Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris less than two minutes into the second half.

United kept coming and deservedly put the game to bed in the 69th minute when Fernandes powered a strike into the net after another excellent flowing move.

The host had further chances to make the result more comprehensive, but two goals were enough to lift fifth-placed United to within four points of Spurs in third. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Watch: Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d’Or, Mane wins Socrates award

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us