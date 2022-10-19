Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of English Premier League clash between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur happening at the Old Trafford in Manchester.
Dier OUT, Sanchez IN; Bissouma OUT, Moura IN; Doherty OUT, Sessegnon IN
Bruno deceives Lloris, moves to his right and shoots but the flag is up!!
Anthony OUT, Scott McTominay IN
Lloris denies Rashford yet again! The Englishman from the left attempts a low right corner finish but Lloris dives well to punch it out of danger. The goalkeeper is furious as he lacked support from his defenders
BRUNO FERNANDES IT IS!! BEAUTIFUL SHOT curling into the right top corner!! Old Trafford erupts. Just moments after De Gea’s big stop to deny Kane, the Reds go down the other end and create further breathing room and the ball ends up with Bruno, who puts in a glorious right footed shot
Rashford has been enthusiastic throughout the game. He blazes past the Tottenham defense to reach a long ball on the left but Romero pressures him to put the ball away for a goal kick
Manchester United has won its last three Premier League games against Spurs, last winning more consecutively against them between April 2009 and October 2010 (4).
Bruno Fernandes is taken off the pitch for evaluation as a jumping tackle from Romero leads to the Portugese international fall on his back, banging his head on the pitch.
Rashford squanders yet another. A tremendous lob ball comes into the penalty box from the goal scorer but Rashford heads it very wide. Looks like he jumped quicker than he would’ve liked
United has had interesting developments down the right flank so far, as Antony once again comes forward, before placing his effort wide of the mark.
Casemiro is shown yellow following a rash tackle on Hojbjerg
United has made a stunning start to the half, with Marcus Rashford denied once more by Lloris. Luke Shaw’s pinpoint pass found the No.10, before the Spurs keeper did well to deny United a second.
CLOSE!! Kane from outside the box attempts a powerful shot but it is a whisker away from the post
FRED FIRES FOR UNITED RIGHT AWAY! An arguement for a foul in the middle but Bruno capitalises on the opportunity as he runs away with the ball and passes it to Sancho and he finds Fred. He shoots and a deflection off Davies guides the ball into the post as Lloris can only watch
Skipper Fernandes starts the proceedings for United
Liverpool 1-0 West Ham, Chelsea 0-0 Brentford
Two added minutes and the game is still goalless. Opportunities for the both the sides but none of it capitalised. Biggest chance of the night came from Anthony who hit the post early in the half but other than that it has been a quiet match up till now. A Ronaldo substitution on the horizon? Lets wait
Son intercepts a pass from Casemiro and a defense turns into Spurs attack. Son finds finds Bentancur on the rght and he passes to a running Kane. Kane shoots but De Gea blocks it effectively
Dier is down in pain as Dalot dispatches a powerful shot straight into Dier’s face. Show’s the commitment of the defender as he did everything he could to stop the ball. Medical team arrives to check for a possible concussion. Looks like Dier will be fine afterall as he walks off the pitch and is back on immediately
Shout for a penalty from Rashford as he falls down inside the box. Replay show it was him who dashed on to Hojbjerg and the game continues
Kane to Perisic on the left and he changes the line of play and passes it to Romero. Ball eventually finds Son outside the box as he shoots, dribbling past a couple of defenders but the shot goes well wide, De Gea untroubled
Tottenham have lost just one of its last 16 Premier League games (W11 D4), going down 3-1 at Arsenal earlier this month. Spurs have scored 35 goals in these 16 games, conceding just 12 while keeping eight clean sheets.
Casemiro with an ambitious effort from outside the 16-yard box but the ball goes crashing into the advertising board behind the Tottenham post. A little Shaw-Rashford link up helped Casemiro get the ball
United has registered four shots on target out of 10 while Tottenham has none from three tries
Dalot on the right flank dribbles well and puts in a cross which finds Shaw. The latter tries a volley and Lloris gets a faint touch as the ball races past the goal post into the stands
Fred is brought down just outside the box and its a United freekick. Bruno takes it and takes it well. A right footed curler angling into the left top corner but Lloris puts in another brilliant save
Fred links up to Rashford in the Spurs penalty box with a fine through ball. The Englishman gets a good first touch and puts in a right footer finish but Lloris blocks it for a United corner and nothing comes off it
Exquisite long ball from Kane near the half line mark to Doherty. The latter, on the right flank, runs in and tries for a lower left corner finish but the ball goes wide
Shaw to Fred and he finds Casemiro. The ex-Real Madrid star tries for a lofted pass into the box but Hijbjerg heads it out of danger. Battle of equals so far
Space for Perisic on the left as Kane from the right finds him, changing the passage of play. Perisic makes a run but Dalot is there to defend.
Dalot, on the right does well to find a running Antony. The latter attempts a curler well outside the 16-yard box but it brushes past the goal post. Not a bad effort at all!
Could’ve been disastrous for Tottenham. Rashford was running towards the opposite side and a slide tackle stops him but the ball goes to Bruno who tries an ambitious long shot. Lloris was in an awkward position but dived just in time to keep the ball out.
Hojbjerg with an excellent pass to Son who does brilliantly to find Bissouma on the right. Bissouma then puts in a through ball to Bentancur and he shoots but goes just wide
Constant exchange of possession between the teams as they try to get a grip. Son and Kane link up leads to a counter from Bentancur who tries a cross from the right, Sancho blocks it but it goes straight to Son. Could’ve been dangerous but the Korean is stopped in his tracks
Bissouma will have the first kick of the match and the game is underway!
The players have lined up in the tunnel and are all set to enter the pitch. Bruno Fernandes will captain the United side while Hugo Lloris will lead Spurs.
We are just 10 minutes away from the blockbuster clash. Ten Hag has yet again decided to bench Ronaldo. The United No.7 scored a match-winning hat-trick against Spurs last time when the two teams met. Meanwhile, Tottenham will bank on the skills of Harry Kane, who has been a constant provider for his side.
Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League on Thursday at the Old Trafford in Manchester.
With the Premier League’s top two — Arsenal and Manchester City — inactive this week, third-place Tottenham will look to take advantage when the team heads to Manchester United for the standout match of the midweek round.
Tottenham would climb above City into second place, a point behind north London rival Arsenal, with a win.
The Harry Kane-Heung min Son duo, having being involved in 15 goals directly for Tottenham this season, will be a litmus test for the unsettled United defense.
Total matches: 68
Manchester United: 38
Tottenham Hotspur: 10
Draws: 12
19 June 2020 – Tottenham Hotspur 1 – 1 Manchester United
04 October 2020 – Manchester United 1 – 6 Tottenham Hotspur
11 April 2021 – Tottenham Hotspur 1 – 3 Manchester United
30 October 2021 – Tottenham Hotspur 0 – 3 Manchester United
12 March 2022 – Manchester United 3 – 2 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Fred, Antony, Bruno, Sancho, Rashford
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Bentancur, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Doherty, Perisic, Son, Kane
The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL match will start at 12:45am IST on Thursday.
The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and can also be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.