Promotion hope for Fuenlabrada as La Liga makes u-turn on suspended game

Spanish side Fuenlabrada's final match against Deportivo La Coruna that was suspended when several players tested positive for COVID-19 will now go ahead on Wednesday after the La Liga made a u-turn on its initial decision.

Fuenlabrada had confirmed 28 positives in total in the first team squad and at the club's base in Madrid, forcing La Liga to invoke the force majeure clause and suspend the game permanently.

Following the last round of matches, Fuenlabrada was left needing a draw to leap back into sixth place and clinch a playoff-promotion berth when La Liga had confirmed that the final spot would be awarded to sixth-placed Elche instead.

RELATED| Spanish football federation open to 24-team second tier for 2020-21 season

“From the club, we consider that justice has been done by being able to finish the competition on the field, something that we will do with the greatest enthusiasm,” Fuenlabrada said in a statement.

La Liga also announced the dates for the promotion playoffs, with the first leg of the semifinals to be played on August 13 and the second leg three days later.

The two-legged final will be played on August 20 and 23, giving the winner only three weeks to prepare for the new top flight season which kicks off on September 12.

Top-of-the table Huesca and Cadiz won automatic promotion to La Liga while Real Zaragoza, Almeria and Girona are the other three teams fighting it out for the final spot.