Football Football Spanish club Fuenlabrada confirms 12 new cases of COVID-19 Fuenlabrada's final Spanish second division match against Deportivo La Coruna was postponed on Monday after several players tested positive. Reuters 25 July, 2020 17:37 IST Spanish second division team Fuenlabrada confirmed 12 more positive tests for COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases at the club to 28.Fuenlabrada's final Spanish second division match against Deportivo La Coruna was postponed on Monday after several players tested positive.Of the latest 12, eight were from the first team squad and coaching staff that is currently isolated in A Coruna while four were new cases discovered in Madrid where the club is based.READ| Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez tests positive for coronavirus "Fuenlabrada want to express our profound pain and concern after the latest round of PCR tests showed a total of 28 positive cases," the club said in a statement."There is a total of 12 new cases. Four of the new cases are in Madrid and they haven't had any contact since the match against Elche on July 17."The other eight new cases have been giving negative results since Saturday the 18th and, despite being isolated in their rooms for the last six days, they have tested positive today."READ| Spain's second division may be decided by the courts after outbreak The club added that one player who was hospitalised on Friday was in a stable condition with "non-serious symptoms".Following the last round of matches on Monday, Fuenlabrada was left needing a draw to leap back into sixth place and clinch a playoff-promotion berth.The club said it would evaluate the next steps to be taken and also discuss the matter with La Liga officials.