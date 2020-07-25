Xavi Hernandez tests positive for coronavirus: report

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez on Saturday confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Xavi, currently the head coach of Qatari side Al Sadd, had recently been linked with a return to Camp Nou this summer. He will be absent for Al Sadd’s next game against Al Khor this weekend, according to reports.

The former Spain star and his wife had earlier donated one million euros ($1.08 million) to Barcelona's Hospital Clinic to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

READ | Xavi Hernandez: One of Spain’s finest grooming Arab thoroughbreds

“Xavi Hernandez and Nuria Cunillera have made a donation of one million euros to the clinic to face up to COVID-19. Thanks a lot for your help and support... All together, we will get there,” the hospital had tweeted.

“Nuria and I, we support the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona's fight against the coronavirus. Thanks to the donations they are receiving, the hospital has acquired equipment for patients and healthcare professionals,” Xavi had said in a video posted on his Twitter account.