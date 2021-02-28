Football Football Bale double helps Tottenham crush Burnley Gareth Bale marked his third Premier League start since return on loan to Tottenham with two fine goals as his side found form after losing five of its last six games. Reuters 28 February, 2021 21:50 IST The Welshman continued his recent resurgence by marking only his third league start of the season with the opening goal after only two minutes, prodding in from close range. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 28 February, 2021 21:50 IST Gareth Bale produced his most impressive performance since returning on loan to Tottenham Hotspur with two goals in his side's 4-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.The Welshman continued his recent resurgence by marking only his third league start of the season with the opening goal after only two minutes, prodding in from close range.He then set up Harry Kane for Tottenham's second after 15 minutes before Lucas Moura made it 3-0 before halftime.READ | Arsenal revives European hopes with 3-1 win at Leicester Bale then claimed his second of the game with a clinical finish after 55 minutes as Tottenham returned to form in the league having lost five of its previous six games.The impressive win left Tottenham in eighth spot with 39 points from 25 games and revived its hopes of finishing in the top four. Burnley is 15th with 28 points. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.