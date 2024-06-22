Euro 2024: Georgia vs Czechia all time head-to-head record

Georgia will clash against Czechia as both teams will play their second Euro 2024 Group F clash at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg Germany.

This will be the first time Georgia will play Czechia and both teams will expect to have the upper hand after they play each other for the first time.

Both Georgia and Czechia started their Euro 2024 with losses against Turkiye and Portugal, respectively and know that another loss will complicate their chances of qualifying for the round of 16.

FORM GUIDE

Georgia: L-W-W-W-L

Czech Republic: L-W-W-W-W