MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Georgia vs Czechia all time head-to-head record

This will be the first time Georgia will play Czechia and both teams will expect to have the upper hand after they play each other for the first time.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 08:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left to right: Czech Republic’s head coach Ivan Hasek and Georgia’s French coach Willy Sagnol.
From left to right: Czech Republic’s head coach Ivan Hasek and Georgia’s French coach Willy Sagnol. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

From left to right: Czech Republic’s head coach Ivan Hasek and Georgia’s French coach Willy Sagnol. | Photo Credit: AFP

Georgia will clash against Czechia as both teams will play their second Euro 2024 Group F clash at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg Germany.

This will be the first time Georgia will play Czechia and both teams will expect to have the upper hand after they play each other for the first time.

Both Georgia and Czechia started their Euro 2024 with losses against Turkiye and Portugal, respectively and know that another loss will complicate their chances of qualifying for the round of 16.

FORM GUIDE

Georgia: L-W-W-W-L

Czech Republic: L-W-W-W-W

Related Topics

Georgia /

Czechia /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. West Indies vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Hope’s rapid fifty puts WI in control of chase vs United States
    Team Sportstar
  2. CAF announces new dates for 2025 AFCON in Morocco
    AFP
  3. R. Ashwin: Street cricket made me the person I am today
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Copa America 2024 Group A points table: Messi’s Argentina tops standings, Peru second, Canada last
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pele’s mother, Celeste Arantes, dies at age 101 in Brazil
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Georgia vs Czechia all time head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
  2. EURO 2024: What are the matches in the European Championship on June 22?
    Team Sportstar
  3. CAF announces new dates for 2025 AFCON in Morocco
    AFP
  4. Copa America 2024 Group A points table: Messi’s Argentina tops standings, Peru second, Canada last
    Team Sportstar
  5. Georgia vs Czechia LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. West Indies vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Hope’s rapid fifty puts WI in control of chase vs United States
    Team Sportstar
  2. CAF announces new dates for 2025 AFCON in Morocco
    AFP
  3. R. Ashwin: Street cricket made me the person I am today
    Abhishek Saini
  4. Copa America 2024 Group A points table: Messi’s Argentina tops standings, Peru second, Canada last
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pele’s mother, Celeste Arantes, dies at age 101 in Brazil
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment