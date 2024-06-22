Euro 2024: Georgia vs Czechia all time head-to-head record

Georgia will clash against Czechia as both teams will play their second Euro 2024 Group F clash at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg Germany.
This will be the first time Georgia will play Czechia and both teams will expect to have the upper hand after they play each other for the first time.
Both Georgia and Czechia started their Euro 2024 with losses against Turkiye and Portugal, respectively and know that another loss will complicate their chances of qualifying for the round of 16.
FORM GUIDE
Georgia: L-W-W-W-L
Czech Republic: L-W-W-W-W
Latest on Sportstar
- West Indies vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Hope’s rapid fifty puts WI in control of chase vs United States
- CAF announces new dates for 2025 AFCON in Morocco
- R. Ashwin: Street cricket made me the person I am today
- Copa America 2024 Group A points table: Messi’s Argentina tops standings, Peru second, Canada last
- Pele’s mother, Celeste Arantes, dies at age 101 in Brazil
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE