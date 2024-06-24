Croatia vs Italy, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of CRO v ITA Group B clash

With wounds to dress and points to prove, Italy and Croatia face each other knowing their Euro 2024 survival is on the line in Monday’s decisive Group B match.

Italy’s chastening 1-0 defeat by a dominant Spain on Thursday and Croatia’s 2-2 draw with Albania after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser left both teams anxiously glancing at the table heading into their last game.

Italy, second with three points after its opening win over Albania, will be through to the last 16 as runner-up if it avoids defeat. It will be unable to progress, however, if it loses and Albania beats group winner Spain in the other Group B decider.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Wounded Italy and Croatia face Group B showdown

CROATIA VS ITALY HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 9

Croatia: 3

Italy: 1

Draws: 5

CROATIA VS ITALY PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS

12 Jun 2015: Croatia 1-1 Italy (UEFA European Championship qualifiers) 16 Nov 2014: Italy 1-1 Croatia (UEFA European Championship qualifiers) 14 Jun 2012: Italy 1-1 Croatia (UEFA European Championship qualifiers) 16 Aug 2006: Italy 0-2 Croatia (International friendly) 08 Jun 2002: Italy 1-2 Croatia (FIFA World Cup)

(With inputs from Reuters)