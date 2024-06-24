Croatia vs Italy LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch Luka Modric play? CRO v ITA preview

PREVIEW
With wounds to dress and points to prove, Italy and Croatia face each other knowing their Euro 2024 survival is on the line in Monday’s decisive Group B match.
Italy’s chastening 1-0 defeat by a dominant Spain on Thursday and Croatia’s 2-2 draw with Albania after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser left both teams anxiously glancing at the table heading into their last game.
Italy, second with three points after its opening win over Albania, will be through to the last 16 as runner-up if it avoids defeat. It will be unable to progress, however, if it loses and Albania beats group winner Spain in the other Group B decider.
READ FULL PREVIEW | Wounded Italy and Croatia face Group B showdown
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When and where will the Croatia vs Italy match kick off?
Where can you watch the live telecast of the Croatia vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match?
Where can you live stream the Croatia vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match?
(With inputs from Reuters)
Latest on Sportstar
- Hamilton not regretting future move to Ferrari after first podium of his final year with Mercedes
- WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa pips West Indies to reach semifinals
- U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Lyles wins 100m to qualify for Paris Olympics
- Copa America 2024: Uruguay notches 3-1 win against a resolute Panama side
- West Indies vs South Africa Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: SA wins close contest by three wickets to qualify for semis
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE