Croatia vs Italy LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch Luka Modric play? CRO v ITA preview

PREVIEW

With wounds to dress and points to prove, Italy and Croatia face each other knowing their Euro 2024 survival is on the line in Monday’s decisive Group B match.

Italy’s chastening 1-0 defeat by a dominant Spain on Thursday and Croatia’s 2-2 draw with Albania after conceding a stoppage-time equaliser left both teams anxiously glancing at the table heading into their last game.

Italy, second with three points after its opening win over Albania, will be through to the last 16 as runner-up if it avoids defeat. It will be unable to progress, however, if it loses and Albania beats group winner Spain in the other Group B decider.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Croatia vs Italy match kick off? The Euro 2024 Croatia vs Italy Group B match will kick off on 12:30 AM IST on June 25, Tuesday at the Leipzig Stadium. Where can you watch the live telecast of the Croatia vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match? The Croatia vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam. Where can you live stream the Croatia vs Italy Euro 2024 Group B match? The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(With inputs from Reuters)