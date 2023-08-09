MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Germany can deliver at Euro 2024 despite current bad form: German FA

The Germans, four-time world and three-time European champions, have been eliminated in the first round in their last two World Cups, including in Qatar in December.

Published : Aug 09, 2023 15:26 IST , Berlin - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Hans-Joachim Watzke, German Football Association vice president.
Hans-Joachim Watzke, German Football Association vice president. | Photo Credit: Ina Fassbender / AFP
infoIcon

Hans-Joachim Watzke, German Football Association vice president. | Photo Credit: Ina Fassbender / AFP

Germany still has time to recover from its bad international run of the past few years and play a successful Euro 2024 on home soil next year, but it must rediscover its traditional strengths, the country’s Football Association vice president Hans-Joachim Watzke said on Wednesday.

The Germans, four-time world and three-time European champions, have been eliminated in the first round in their last two World Cups, including in Qatar in December.

Coach Hansi Flick took over after Germany’s Round 16 exit at the Euro in 2021, and despite a winning start, his team has been disappointing in the past two years.

“We still have the chance to play a good Euro,” said Watzke, who is also chairman of the German Football League and CEO of Borussia Dortmund.

“But we finally have to start presenting ourselves differently,” he told Sport Bild magazine. “Everyone knows that the time for experiments is over.”

READ: Women’s World Cup final eight is wide open, as sport sees a changing of the guard

Germany has won just one of its last five matches since its shock World Cup group stage exit in December. It has also won only three of its last 11.

With German fans booing and jeering in recent games, Flick is under mounting pressure and his future depends on the side’s performances in its upcoming friendly internationals against Japan on September 9 and against 2022 World Cup finalist France on September 12.

“We also have to try and rely on our virtues, even if this sounds a bit flat,” he said.

For decades, Germany was renowned for its never-give-up attitude on the pitch and physical defending. In the past 10 years, Germany has become more skilled and attack-minded in its game, but despite winning the 2014 World Cup, it has not made a mark internationally since.

Its defence has also been suffering, and the Germans have conceded nine goals in their last four internationals alone, of which three were losses and one was a draw.

“We have to create the feeling within our opponents that ‘damn, when you play against Germany, you are not safe, not even in the 93rd minute,’” Watzke said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Germany /

Hans-Joachim Watzke

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Sports cannot destroy relations’: Hockey stars from either side of border advocate revival of India vs Pakistan Tests
    Abhishek Saini
  2. West Ham agrees deal in principle with Man United for Maguire - report
    Reuters
  3. Germany can deliver at Euro 2024 despite current bad form: German FA
    Reuters
  4. India can now physically match best hockey teams in the world, feels assistant coach Halkett
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. After missing chance to play together, brothers Rehan and Imran unite to steer Pakistan hockey again
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. West Ham agrees deal in principle with Man United for Maguire - report
    Reuters
  2. Germany can deliver at Euro 2024 despite current bad form: German FA
    Reuters
  3. Liverpool skipper Van Dijk understands ‘doubts’ over lack of recruitment
    Reuters
  4. Mbappe contract dispute overshadows start of Ligue 1 season
    AFP
  5. Spanish midfielder Iniesta joins Emirates Club
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ‘Sports cannot destroy relations’: Hockey stars from either side of border advocate revival of India vs Pakistan Tests
    Abhishek Saini
  2. West Ham agrees deal in principle with Man United for Maguire - report
    Reuters
  3. Germany can deliver at Euro 2024 despite current bad form: German FA
    Reuters
  4. India can now physically match best hockey teams in the world, feels assistant coach Halkett
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. After missing chance to play together, brothers Rehan and Imran unite to steer Pakistan hockey again
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment