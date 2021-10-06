Germany aiming for consistency to become world class again, says Bierhoff

Germany will bid to extend a three-game winning run under new coach Hansi Flick against Romania and North Macedonia in World Cup qualifiers to show it is on the way back to being world class, national team director Oliver Bierhoff said on Wednesday.

The Germans, who suffered a first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup and were eliminated in the last 16 at this year's Euros, are in the driving seat in Group J on 15 points from six games, with Armenia second on 11 and Romania third with 10.

RELATED| Saelemaekers flying flag for new generation of Belgian talent

Germany, with a string of young players in the squad, has won all three matches under Flick since he replaced Joachim Loew, who had 15 years at the helm of the four-time world champion. Germany has scored 12 goals and conceded none in those three matches and Bierhoff wants to seal qualification for next year's World Cup in Qatar as soon as possible.

"We want to return to world class and for that to happen every result counts and we have to have continuity," Bierhoff told a news conference.

"We want to show the same intensity. We want to seal qualification as soon as possible, maybe even during these two matches.

"That is for me the most important. To continue this positive trend that started in September," he said.

RELATED| Hazard can put injury woes behind him at Nations League

Germany hosts Romania in Hamburg on Friday before travelling to face North Macedonia, which is fourth with nine points, on Monday.

"The situation in the team is very good," Bierhoff added.

"There is a very good atmosphere and not only because of the recent results but also because you feel there is a positive approach and joy to be with the national team. We want to continue that," he continued.

"There is competition within the team and that is enormously important," he added.