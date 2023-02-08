Football

Christian Atsu remains missing after Turkey earthquake: Hatayspor director

Atsu, 31, was reported to have been rescued from the rubble with injuries and transported to hospital following Monday’s huge quakes.

Reuters
08 February, 2023 21:09 IST
08 February, 2023 21:09 IST
Atsu had joined Hatayspor in September last year, after nearly a decade at English clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United.

Atsu had joined Hatayspor in September last year, after nearly a decade at English clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Atsu, 31, was reported to have been rescued from the rubble with injuries and transported to hospital following Monday’s huge quakes.

Ghanaian football player Christian Atsu remains missing after two devastating earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria, Hatayspor director Volkan Demirel told Reuters on Wednesday.

Atsu, 31, was reported to have been rescued from the rubble with injuries and transported to hospital following Monday’s huge quakes.

“There is no information on his whereabouts yet, we don’t know where he is,” Demirel said. “It’s not the case that he was pulled out or taken anywhere else.”

The search for Atsu is ongoing, Demirel added.

Also Read
Explained: What are Premier League’s charges against Manchester City? Has the club broken Financial Fair Play?

Ghana national team player Atsu joined Hatayspor in September last year, after nearly a decade at English clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked large parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria in the pre-dawn hours of Monday.

The quake was centered in Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, and was felt as far away as Cairo in Egypt. Hours later, a second 7.5 magnitude jolt, which was possibly an aftershock, struck more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) away from the epicenter of the earthquake and caused more destruction.

Turkish authorities said more than 3,700 buildings were destroyed. The death toll is expected to rise.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us