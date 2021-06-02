Football Football Signori football ban overturned after trial clears him of match-fixing FIGC President Gabriele Gravina signed a document allowing Signori to work in football again after he was cleared in Italy’s criminal courts. Reuters ROME 02 June, 2021 17:58 IST Signori won the Serie A top scorer award three times in the 1990s and was part of the Italy side that finished as runners-up at the 1994 World Cup. He retired in 2004. - REUTERS Reuters ROME 02 June, 2021 17:58 IST Former Italy striker Giuseppe Signori had his ban from football overturned by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) on Tuesday after he was cleared of any involvement in a match-fixing scandal.FIGC President Gabriele Gravina signed a document allowing Signori to work in football again after he was cleared in Italy’s criminal courts.ALSO READ | Euro 2020: Croatia, North Macedonia held in build-up friendlies The former Lazio and Bologna forward was banned from football-related activity for five years in 2011 as part of an investigation into a match-fixing scandal, but was acquitted in February.Signori won the Serie A top scorer award three times in the 1990s and was part of the Italy side that finished as runners-up at the 1994 World Cup. He retired in 2004. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.