On This Day: Gordon Banks saves Pele's header as the 'save of the century'

Athletes are often defined and remembered by an isolated element of their career.

For some, it might be a number, like Sir Donald Bradman and 99.94, while for some, it might be a path-breaking achievement, like Abhinav Bindra and his gold medal at the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008.

For Gordon Banks, the former English goalkeeper, it was a scarcely believable save he pulled off against Pele in the 1970 Mexico World Cup on this very day.

The aura that surrounds Banks’s save has only amplified over the years, to now occupy a near-mythical status.

On June 7, 1970, in a group stage match between Brazil and England at Guadalajara, Brazil went on an attack with Jairzinho, beating his marker, Terry Cooper, with ease, and lifting in a cross from the right for Pele.

The only thing better than the cross was Pele’s run and leap as he floated his 5’6 frame above the English defence to head the ball down into Banks’s goal and landed back assured that he had broken the deadlock.

The English keeper who was readjusting his position from the near post, instead of diving toward the bounce of the ball chose to dive backwards to his right. Choosing not to parry it, fearing the presence of Pele and Rivelino in the box, Banks manipulated the ball with his fingertip and lifted it above the crossbar to safety.

Pele, who was assured that he had scored, is said to have shouted ‘Gol’ and had his hands up in the air and was wheeling away in celebration, was left astounded at what transpired.

His reaction, both immediately before and after the save, and his appreciation of the save and the man who pulled it off over the years is the biggest reason why our minds flutter back to Banks, at the thought of the greatest save ever.

In a tribute on the passing of Banks in 2019, he recollected how confident he was of scoring from that header and how glad he was that Banks saved it, as it triggered a friendship between them for the years to come.

Brazilian football legend Pele, right, presents former England goalkeeper Gordon Banks with a photograph showing Banks saving a header from Pele in the 1970 World Cup. (File Photo) - AP

A lot of factors have elevated that save to being one of the most remarkable moments of the game.

Foremost of them was the occasion.

A do-or-die World Cup match against what was arguably the greatest football team ever assembled, Brazil, which was on a quest to reclaim the Jules Rimet trophy after the blip of 1966.

In addition, it was the first-ever World Cup to be televised in colour across the globe, helping the memory stick vividly to the millions who were watching.

Above everything was the man whose goal he saved – Pele, still considered by many as the greatest footballer ever, a man with over a thousand goals to his credit.

Banks, who won the 1966 World Cup title with England and six FIFA best goalkeeper recognitions in his stellar career remains one of the best players between the sticks to have played for the Three Lions.

But one moment which made him immortal was this nearly impossible save against Pele, with the Brazilian legend reflecting back on it once, saying, “I have scored more than a thousand goals in my life and the thing people always talk to me about is the one I didn’t score.”