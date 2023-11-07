MagazineBuy Print

Granada disqualified from Copa del Rey over ineligible player

The La Liga side played their 24-year-old B-team goalkeeper Adrian Lopez in the 3-0 away victory on November 2, breaking a rule stipulating B-team players used in the cup must be 23 or under.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 18:03 IST , BARCELONA - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Granada’s Lucas Boye (C) heads the ball during the Spanish league football match against FC Barcelona.
FILE PHOTO: Granada's Lucas Boye (C) heads the ball during the Spanish league football match against FC Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP / Jorge Guerrero
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Granada’s Lucas Boye (C) heads the ball during the Spanish league football match against FC Barcelona. | Photo Credit: AFP / Jorge Guerrero

The Spanish football federation disqualified Granada from the Copa del Rey on Tuesday after they fielded an ineligible player in their first-round win over fifth-tier Arosa.

The La Liga side played their 24-year-old B-team goalkeeper Adrian Lopez in the 3-0 away victory on November 2, breaking a rule stipulating B-team players used in the cup must be 23 or under.

READ MORE: Vinicius ‘used to’ racism in Spain says Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

The federation confirmed the decision in a statement Tuesday, saying Arosa were “declared the winner” of the tie.

Real Madrid, who won last year’s Spanish cup, were expelled from the Copa del Rey in 2015 after playing winger Denis Cheryshev against Cadiz while he was suspended.

