Granada disqualified from Copa del Rey over ineligible player

The Spanish football federation disqualified Granada from the Copa del Rey on Tuesday after they fielded an ineligible player in their first-round win over fifth-tier Arosa.
The La Liga side played their 24-year-old B-team goalkeeper Adrian Lopez in the 3-0 away victory on November 2, breaking a rule stipulating B-team players used in the cup must be 23 or under.
The federation confirmed the decision in a statement Tuesday, saying Arosa were “declared the winner” of the tie.
Real Madrid, who won last year’s Spanish cup, were expelled from the Copa del Rey in 2015 after playing winger Denis Cheryshev against Cadiz while he was suspended.
